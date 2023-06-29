ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

