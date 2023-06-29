ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,181 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

