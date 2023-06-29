ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

