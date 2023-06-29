ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 163,545 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

