ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

