ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

