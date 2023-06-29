Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,851.46 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $222.59 billion and approximately $6.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,851.46 or 0.06067612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,505 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.