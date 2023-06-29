European Assets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

EAT stock opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. European Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.40. The firm has a market cap of £318.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at European Assets Trust

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Martin Breuer bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,829 ($7,411.32). In other news, insider Stuart Paterson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,243.48). Also, insider Martin Breuer purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £5,829 ($7,411.32). Insiders acquired a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $3,822,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.