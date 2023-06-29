Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Guggenheim

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,209. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.