Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.05 ($18.53) and last traded at €17.02 ($18.49). Approximately 742,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.67 ($18.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €18.81 and its 200 day moving average is €19.23.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.