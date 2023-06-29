Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 134,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 332,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $684.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

