Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 134,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 332,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.
Exscientia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $684.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
