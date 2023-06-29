Farah Buckley Purchases 4,500 Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Free Report) insider Farah Buckley acquired 4,500 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £8,955 ($11,385.89).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.31. The company has a market cap of £152.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.31. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 178 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.05).

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.97 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

