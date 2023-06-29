Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

FMAO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

