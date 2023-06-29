Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %
FMAO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $314.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $34.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
