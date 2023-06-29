FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 3,699 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.48. The stock had a trading volume of 348,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,552. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

