FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in RLI by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $134.32. 23,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,770. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

