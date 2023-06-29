FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 457,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 402.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $255.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.