FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $854.04. The company had a trading volume of 355,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,682. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $732.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

