FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.03. 71,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.