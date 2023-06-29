FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

Booking stock traded down $27.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,638.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,642.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,473.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

