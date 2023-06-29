FCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.42. 515,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $224.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

