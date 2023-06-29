Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Update

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Federal Screw Works Price Performance
FSCR stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Thursday. Federal Screw Works has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.
About Federal Screw Works
