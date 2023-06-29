Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Update

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Federal Screw Works Price Performance

FSCR stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Thursday. Federal Screw Works has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Get Federal Screw Works alerts:

About Federal Screw Works

(Free Report)

Read More

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.