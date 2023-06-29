Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Acquires A$1,659,763.60 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Free Report) insider Garry Plowright bought 6,035,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,659,763.60 ($1,106,509.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company operates in two segments: Iron Ridge Project and Trucking Joint Venture. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia.

