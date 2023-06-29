FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 531.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FG Merger stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCW – Free Report) by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,250 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in FG Merger were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FG Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGMCW remained flat at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,953. FG Merger has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

