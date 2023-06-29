FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut FibroGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $123,760.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,367.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,931 shares of company stock valued at $980,603. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

