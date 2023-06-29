Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

