Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($49.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($49.27). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($49.14), with a volume of 5,102 shares trading hands.
Fidessa group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,865 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,865.
Fidessa group Company Profile
Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidessa group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.