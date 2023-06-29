Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBFree Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

