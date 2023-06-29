Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

