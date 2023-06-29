Financial Survey: Healios K.K. (HLOSF) versus Its Competitors

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Free Report) is one of 352 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Healios K.K. to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Healios K.K. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healios K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Healios K.K. Competitors 584 1261 3315 26 2.54

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 108.89%. Given Healios K.K.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healios K.K. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healios K.K. N/A N/A N/A Healios K.K. Competitors -738.35% -98.23% -18.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healios K.K. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Healios K.K. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Healios K.K. N/A N/A -32.57 Healios K.K. Competitors $114.78 million -$1.38 million 27.34

Healios K.K.’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Healios K.K.. Healios K.K. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Healios K.K. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healios K.K. competitors beat Healios K.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors. Healios K.K. has a joint research agreement with the Hyogo Medical University on cancer immunotherapies for mesothelioma using eNK cells. The company was formerly known as Retina Institute Japan, K.K. and changed its name to Healios K.K. in September 2013. Healios K.K. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

