First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $185.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $184.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

