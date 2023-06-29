First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Down 82.6% in June

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 8,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

