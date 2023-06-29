First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.77% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,712. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $649.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

