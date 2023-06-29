First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 2,258,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 641,668 shares.The stock last traded at $47.79 and had previously closed at $47.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

