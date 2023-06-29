First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 2,258,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 641,668 shares.The stock last traded at $47.79 and had previously closed at $47.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.