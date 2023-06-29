First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.36 and last traded at $62.86. Approximately 40,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 409,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.