First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 696.3% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

