First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNXFree Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 696.3% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

