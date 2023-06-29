First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 696.3% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
