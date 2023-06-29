First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,331 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $5,400,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 445,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.