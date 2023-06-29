First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,960. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

