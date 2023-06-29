First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

