First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 3,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

