First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Up 1,701.0% in June

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 1,701.0% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 1.9 %

FWBI opened at $1.55 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

