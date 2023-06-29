Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

