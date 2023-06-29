Flagship Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

