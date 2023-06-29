Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $647,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $203.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

