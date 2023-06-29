Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.