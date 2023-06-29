Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.5 %

FLS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 418,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,320. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

