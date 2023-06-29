Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.