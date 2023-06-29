Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,908 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $49,278,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,380 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

