Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of Freightos stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Freightos has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Freightos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freightos stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 637,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.