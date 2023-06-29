Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Freshworks Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $127,338.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,422 shares of company stock worth $1,268,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

