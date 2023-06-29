FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 30.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

