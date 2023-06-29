FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
